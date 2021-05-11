Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 8:27 a.m. to the 700 block of Maple Crest Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 10:01 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Thursday at 4:15 p.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a male who required a lift assist.

— Thursday at 4:50 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Thursday at 5 p.m. to Exit 43 on State Highway 26 for a male involved in a single car crash.

— Thursday at 7:19 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Thursday at 10:21 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female.

— Friday at 4:51 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Friday at 4:53 a.m. to the intersection of County Highway T and Loam Road for a male.

— Friday at 7:11 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female who required a lift assist.

— Friday at 10:55 a.m. at the intersection of Rock View Court and East Gate Drive for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 11:03 a.m. to the 1400 block of Duffy Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 3:25 p.m. to the N400 block of Rich Road for a female.

— Friday at 4:21 p.m. to the 800 block of Wild Rose Way for a female.

— Friday at 4:46 p.m. to the 600 block of North Votech Drive for a mutual aid call with Johnson Creek.

— Saturday at 8:03 a.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a lift assist.

— Saturday at 10:31 a.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a male.

— Saturday at 4:47 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female.

— Saturday at 6:46 p.m. to the 800 block of Larabee Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 8:47 a.m. to the 100 block of South Second Street for a female.

— Sunday at 11:14 a.m. to the 400 block of North Washington Street for a male.

— Sunday at 11:50 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 3:31 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Sunday at 3:48 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 5:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive to assist another agency.

— Sunday at 6:05 p.m. to the 400 block of Dodge Street for a female.

— Sunday at 7:21 p.m. to the W7000 block of West Clymet Road for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 7:35 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.

Fire calls:

— Thursday at 2:21 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a car fire.

— Friday at 8:43 a.m. to the 1300 block of Windsor Circle for an electrical fire.

— Friday at 1:21 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for an animal rescue.

— Friday at 5:14 p.m. to the 300 block of North Warren Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

— Friday at 5:33 p.m. to the W8300 block of County Highway Q for a female.

