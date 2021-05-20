Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:02 a.m. to the 1300 block of Meadow Brook Drive for a male who required a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 5:47 a.m. to the 1100 block of River Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 9:41 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 12:14 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 7:04 p.m. to the 100 block of Oak Ridge Court for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 10:20 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.

Fire calls:

— Tuesday at 10:17 a.m. to the 300 block of South Third Street for a commercial dryer fire.

— Tuesday at 11:23 a.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a vehicle fire.

