Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 11:25 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Thursday at 4:26 p.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Avenue for a female.

— Friday at 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Water and Madison streets for a male.

— Friday at 4:59 a.m. to the 300 block of Monroe Street for a lift assist.

— Friday at 6:29 a.m. to the 200 West Haven Drive for a male.

— Friday at 7:39 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Friday at 8:03 a.m. to the 2000 block of County Highway R for a female.

— Friday at 12:48 p.m. to the 300 block of Water Street for a female.

— Friday at 1:30 p.m. to the 300 block of South Monroe Street for a male.

— Friday at 4:47 p.m. to the N1400 block of County Highway K for a male.

— Saturday at 8:06 a.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a lift assist.

— Saturday at 12:37 p.m. to the 700 block of West Main Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 2:04 p.m. to the 400 block of South 10th Street for a female.

— Saturday at 6:34 p.m. to the 500 block of Mary Street in Beaver Dam for a mutual aid call. Paramedics were canceled en route.

— Saturday at 11:47 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Sunday at 6:07 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Sunday at 12:34 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.

— Sunday at 1:26 p.m. to the N500 block of Hancock Road in Lebanon for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 4:15 p.m. to the 100 block of North Fourth Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 6:02 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.

— Sunday at 10:13 p.m. to the 200 block of East Leonard Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Saturday at 12:37 p.m. to the 800 block of West Street for downed power line.

— Saturday at 12:39 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a fire alarm.

— Saturday at 12:51 p.m. to the 600 block of Emmet Street for a downed power line.

— Saturday at 1:07 p.m. to the 600 block of South 12th Street for a downed power line.

— Saturday at 1:29 p.m. to the 1500 block of South 10th Street for a downed power line.

— Saturday at 1:37 p.m. to the 1200 block of Randolph Street for a downed power line.

— Saturday at 3:34 p.m. to the 1400 block of River drive for a downed power line.

— Saturday at 5:01 p.m. to the intersection of Mary and 12th streets for a downed line.

— Sunday at 11:49 p.m. to the 600 block of Church Street for a smoke scare.

