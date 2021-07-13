Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 10:44 a.m. to the W5600 block of County Highway T for a male.
— Thursday at 7:48 p.m. to South Sixth and East Main streets for a female.
— Friday at 7:59 a.m. to the 900 block of Casey Drive for a female.
— Friday at 12:36 p.m. to State Highway 16 and Water Street for a female.
— Friday at 2:33 p.m. to the intersection of Church and Main streets for a motor vehicle crash.
— Friday at 9:51 p.m. to the W6000 block of County Highway T for a male.
— Friday at 11:09 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 11:11 p.m. to the 100 block of Lynn Street for a citizen assist.
— Saturday at 5:55 a.m. to the 300 block of East Haven Drive for a male.
— Saturday at 9:02 a.m. to the 100 block of Aviation Way for a female.
— Saturday at 9:32 p.m. to the 100 block of Boughton Street for a male.
— Saturday at 11:24 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 11:58 a.m. to the 400 block of Teresa Street for a gas leak
— Saturday at 12:48 p.m. to the 800 block of Labaree Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 10:08 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 7:40 p.m. to the 500 block of Oak Park Avenue for a male.
— Sunday at 9:05 a.m. to the 200 block of North Maple Street for a male.
— Sunday at 10:54 a.m. to the 1500 block of Hazelwood Road for a paramedic intercept but were canceled en route.
— Sunday at 6:39 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 8:04 p.m. to the 300 block of North Water Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 6:11 p.m. to the 100 block of Milwaukee Avenue in Fort Atkinson to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a mutual aid call on a change of quarters.
— Friday at 1:37 p.m. to the 700 block of Green Street for a city service call for a check on a chimney.
— Saturday at 11:58 a.m. to the 400 block of Theresa Street for a gas leak.
— Saturday at 12:12 p.m. to Silver Creek Road and County Highway L for a mutual aid call on a motorcycle crash. Patients were treated and no one was transported.
— Sunday at 4:59 a.m. to the 500 block of Clovercrest Court for a fire alarm.
— Sunday at 5:33 a.m. to the 500 block of Clovercrest Court for a fire alarm.
— Sunday at 7:19 p.m. to the 300 block of Mary Street for an oven fire.
