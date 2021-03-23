Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 1:42 p.m. to the W9700 block of Canary Road for a female.
— Thursday at 1:51 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a lift assist.
— Friday at 11:47 a.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a male.
— Friday at 11:51 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.
— Friday at 12:18 p.m. to the 1200 block of Ochs Court for a female.
— Friday at 12:22 p.m. to the 200 block of Goehl Road in Waterloo for a female who required a paramedic intercept. She was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 2:29 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 4:06 p.m. to the 100 block of East Green Street for a male.
— Friday at 6:18 p.m. to the W500 block of Wiley Road to standby for a patient.
— Friday at 10:12 p.m. to the 600 block of Chadwick Drive for a male.
— Saturday at 4:16 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 5:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Cardinal Lane in Lebanon for a male.
— Saturday at 7:03 a.m. to the 1200 block of Perry Way for a male.
— Saturday at 8:15 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 3:43 p.m. to the 300 block of Union Street for a female.
— Saturday at 3:47 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a male.
— Saturday at 10:21 a.m. to the intersection of Church and Bernard streets for a motor vehicle crash. No one was treated or transported.
— Sunday at 2:11 a.m. to the 300 block of Market Street for a male.
— Sunday at 4:41 a.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.
— Sunday at 7:11 a.m. to the 400 block of Janet lane for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 11:49 a.m. to the W3800 block of County Highway O in Lebanon to standby for a patient.
— Sunday at 1:35 p.m. to the 1400 block of Oconomowoc Parkway for an EMS mutual aid call for Western Lakes Fire District.
— Sunday at 6:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Thursday at 6:33 a.m. to the 400 block of Union Street for downed wires.
— Thursday at 10:31 a.m. to the 1700 block of Jefferson Road for a gas leak.
— Thursday at 5:36 p.m. to the 300 block of North Fourth Street for an odor investigation.
— Friday at 2:32 p.m. to the 1200 block of Louisa Street for a service call.
