Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Friday at 1:37 a.m. to the 100 block of Second Street for a male.

— Friday at 5:18 a.m. to the 1100 block of Jones Street for a female who was treated but not transported.

— Friday at 9:32 a.m. to the N8100 block of County Highway A for a female.

— Friday at 10:33 a.m. to the 1300 block of Windsor Circle for a male.

— Friday at 6:07 p.m. to the 800 block of Oakwood Lane for a female.

— Friday at 7:42 p.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a male.

— Saturday at 5:01 a.m. to the 900 block of Edgewater Court for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 7:48 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Saturday at 8:54 a.m. to the 200 block of Margaret Street for a male and female who were not treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 4:49 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Saturday at 7:16 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 8:10 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Sunday at 3:34 a.m. to the 1200 block of Center Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 8:19 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Sunday at 12:19 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 12:57 p.m. to the N1100 block of County Highway M but were cancelled prior to scene arrival.

— Sunday at 1:21 p.m. to the 1100 block of Hustisford Drive for a male who required a lift assist.

— Sunday at 4:38 p.m. to the 1000 block of South 12th Street for a smoke scare.

— Sunday at 8:44 p.m. to the 1300 block of South Ninth Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Sunday at 4:38 p.m. to the 1000 block of South 12th Street for a report of smoke.

— Sunday at 5:03 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a fire alarm.

Load comments