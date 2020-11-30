Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 10:07 a.m. to the 600 block of Montgomery Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 1:16 p.m. to the N9600 block of Englehart Road for a male who required no treatment or transport.
— Wednesday at 2:21 p.m. to the intersection of South Water and West Main Streets for a female.
— Wednesday at 6:19 p.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a female.
— Thursday at 5:47 a.m. to the 600 block of Bridlewood lane for a male.
— Thursday at 7:07 a.m. to the W5900 block of State Highway 19 for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 7:10 a.m. to the 600 block of South Eighth Street for a male.
— Thursday at 8:41 a.m. to the 1200 block of Sand Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 12:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Main Street for a male.
— Thursday at 6:54 p.m. to the 200 block of Woodland Drive for a male who required a citizen assist.
— Thursday at 10:30 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female who required a citizen assist.
— Friday at 7:46 a.m. to the 100 block of Adam Court for a female.
— Friday at 8:24 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a male.
— Friday at 9:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female who required a lift assist.
— Friday at 2:03 p.m. to the 1100 block of South 10th Street for a female who required a citizen assist.
— Sunday at 10:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — No calls to report.
