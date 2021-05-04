Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 7:12 a.m.to the 100 block of North Church Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 7:20 a.m. to the 800 block of South First street for a male.

— Wednesday at 8:13 a.m. to the 400 block of North Monroe Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 9:04 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Sweetbriar Lane for a male.

— Wednesday at 5:56 p.m. to the 100 block of South Church Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 3:42 p.m. to the 500 block of South First Street for a male.

— Thursday at 10:49 p.m. to the 1000 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

— Friday at 9:28 a.m. to the 1400 block of River Drive for a male.

— Friday at 10:41 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Friday at 5:58 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Saturday at 6:29 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 7:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Saturday at 8:09 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 9:07 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Saturday at 10:04 p.m. to the 200 block of Herman Street for a medical alarm. No patient was treated.

— Saturday at 12:44 p.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Avenue for a female.

— Saturday at 1:23 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Saturday at 6:40 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Saturday at 7:14 p.m. to the 1500 block of Country Club Lane for a male who was treated and no transport.

— Saturday at 7:25 p.m. to the 100 block of Portland Road in Waterloo for a male.

— Saturday at 10:45 p.m. to the N8100 block of Monroe Road in Lebanon for a female.

— Saturday at 10:58 p.m. at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Lafayette Road in Lebanon for an all-terrain vehicle crash. No treatment or transportation needed.

— Sunday at 12:16 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 4:25 a.m. to the 100 block of North Church Street for a male.

— Sunday at 6:27 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a male.

— Sunday at 3:42 p.m. to the 800 block of East Cady Street for a male.

— Sunday at 5:32 p.m. to the 200 block of South Monroe Street for a male.

— Sunday at 9:41 p.m. to the 100 block of Hall Street for a male.

— Sunday at 9:46 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.

Fire calls:

— Thursday at 9:17 p.m. to the 500 block of West Cady Street.

— Friday at 10:28 a.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a fire alarm.

— Saturday at 12:08 p.m. to the 100 block of West Main Street for a grass fire.

— Sunday at 1:55 p.m. to the 200 block of South Sixth Street for a burn complaint.

— Sunday at 2:33 p.m. to the N8700 block of County Highway A for a fire call.

— Sunday at 3:05 p.m. to the 400 block of Bernard Street for a brush fire.

