Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 1:17 p.m. to the 1900 block of Markey Way for a female.

— Monday at 3:01 p.m. to the 1500 block of Randolph Street for a female.

— Monday at 4:42 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Monday at 5:01 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

— Monday at 7:53 a.m. to the 1200 block of South Third Street for a gas leak.

