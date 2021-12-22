Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:19 to the 1200 block of Douglas Drive for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 12:51 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 1:52 p.m. to the 200 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Monday at 2:09 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Monday at 4:27 p.m. to the 600 block of Bridlewood Lane for a female.

— Monday at 8:51 p.m. to the 300 block of North Third Street for a female.

— Monday at 9:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 6:41 p.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a contained kitchen fire.

