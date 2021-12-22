For the record Dec 22, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:— Monday at 12:19 to the 1200 block of Douglas Drive for a male who was treated and not transported.— Monday at 12:51 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female who was treated and not transported.— Monday at 1:52 p.m. to the 200 block of East Main Street for a male.— Monday at 2:09 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.— Monday at 4:27 p.m. to the 600 block of Bridlewood Lane for a female.— Monday at 8:51 p.m. to the 300 block of North Third Street for a female.— Monday at 9:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female.Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:— Monday at 6:41 p.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a contained kitchen fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Families of children with reduced food meals to receive benefit Kenneth Otto "Clyde" Thom Roger R. Buss Bond for woman in city chase bumped up As cases spike in Watertown, health officials make vaccination plea Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
