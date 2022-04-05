For the record Apr 5, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:— Thursday at 3:36 a.m. to the 1400 block of Oconomowoc Avenue for a mutual aid EMS standby call.— Thursday at 4:33 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.— Thursday at 8:40 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a male.— Thursday at 2:07 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.— Thursday at 8:05 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.— Thursday at 10:33 p.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Avenue for a male.— Friday at 3:07 a.m. to the 300 block of Spaulding Street for a female.— Friday at 10:03 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.— Friday at 10:58 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.— Friday at 6:14 p.m. to the 100 block of South Monroe Street for a male.— Friday at 11:37 p.m. to the 800 block of Wisconsin Street for a male.— Saturday at 10:46 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.— Saturday at 11:16 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.— Saturday at 8:41 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.— Sunday at 4:01 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female who required a lift assist.Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — No calls to report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Schug lands new superintendent job outside of state Officials offer insight into Ixonia plant, neighbors miffed Watertown school board candidates introduce themselves Motorist hits pedestrian in crash Former city alderman squares off against mayor Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-1
