Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Thursday at 3:36 a.m. to the 1400 block of Oconomowoc Avenue for a mutual aid EMS standby call.

— Thursday at 4:33 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Thursday at 8:40 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a male.

— Thursday at 2:07 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 8:05 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Thursday at 10:33 p.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Avenue for a male.

— Friday at 3:07 a.m. to the 300 block of Spaulding Street for a female.

— Friday at 10:03 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Friday at 10:58 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Friday at 6:14 p.m. to the 100 block of South Monroe Street for a male.

— Friday at 11:37 p.m. to the 800 block of Wisconsin Street for a male.

— Saturday at 10:46 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Saturday at 11:16 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 8:41 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 4:01 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female who required a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

