Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 2 a.m. to the 500 block of O’Connell Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 5:55 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female who required a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 7:08 a.m. to the 100 block of Comenius Court for a female.

— Tuesday at 11:06 a.m. to the 1300 block of Center Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 11:28 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 11:32 a.m. to the 100 block of Adams Court for a male.

— Tuesday at 3:20 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 5:01 p.m. to the 1300 block of North Second Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 10:27 p.m. to the 600 block of Votech Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:18 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female who required a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:16 p.m. to the 100 block of Fairview Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

