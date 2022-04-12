Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Thursday at 9:21 a.m. to the 100 block of Monroe Street for a male.

— Thursday at 11:47 a.m. to the N8600 block of County Highway X for a female.

— Thursday at 2:57 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.

— Thursday at 7:51 p.m. to the N3200 block of Pike Road but were cancelled en route.

— Friday at 3:49 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Friday at 3:51 a.m. to the 1100 block of Center Street for a mutual aid request.

— Friday at 9:07 a.m. to the 1500 block of Doctors Court for a male.

— Friday at 11:43 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Friday at 4:22 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a service call.

— Friday at 4:34 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 12:19 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Saturday at 12:20 a.m. to the W3200 block of East Gate Drive for a female involved in a motor vehicle who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 2:07 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 4:33 a.m. to the 600 block of North Second Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 6:06 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 11:28 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 1:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male.

— Saturday at 4:01 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Saturday at 7:16 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Saturday at 8:49 p.m. to the 200 block of Margaret Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following location:

— Saturday at 10:58 p.m. to the 1400 block of Oakland Avenue for a carbon monoxide alarm.

