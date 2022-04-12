For the record Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:— Thursday at 9:21 a.m. to the 100 block of Monroe Street for a male.— Thursday at 11:47 a.m. to the N8600 block of County Highway X for a female.— Thursday at 2:57 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.— Thursday at 7:51 p.m. to the N3200 block of Pike Road but were cancelled en route.— Friday at 3:49 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.— Friday at 3:51 a.m. to the 1100 block of Center Street for a mutual aid request.— Friday at 9:07 a.m. to the 1500 block of Doctors Court for a male.— Friday at 11:43 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.— Friday at 4:22 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a service call.— Friday at 4:34 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a male.— Saturday at 12:19 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.— Saturday at 12:20 a.m. to the W3200 block of East Gate Drive for a female involved in a motor vehicle who was treated and not transported.— Saturday at 2:07 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.— Saturday at 4:33 a.m. to the 600 block of North Second Street for a female who was treated and not transported.— Saturday at 6:06 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was treated and not transported.— Saturday at 11:28 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Drive for a female.— Saturday at 1:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male.— Saturday at 4:01 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.— Saturday at 7:16 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.— Saturday at 8:49 p.m. to the 200 block of Margaret Street for a female who was treated and not transported.Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following location:— Saturday at 10:58 p.m. to the 1400 block of Oakland Avenue for a carbon monoxide alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Early morning fire leaves one dead Proposed bar raises concern Schug to Illinois, WUSD pursues permanent successor Smith unseats Wagner in Watertown race Blanke: ‘It was a huge learning experience' Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-8
