Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Tuesday at 5:03 a.m. to the 1400 block of Oakland Avenue for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:24 a.m. to the 1500 block of Doctors Court for a male.

— Tuesday at 4:51 p.m. to the 400 block of North Main Street for a mutual aid call in Reeseville.

— Tuesday at 10:46 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following calls:

— Tuesday at 1:42 p.m. to the N8700 block of Fox Road for a mutual aid to assist Hustisford with a structure fire.

Recommended for you

Load comments