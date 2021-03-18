Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 2:17 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Fourth Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. to the 1300 block of Allwardt Street for a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 3:34 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 8 a.m. to the 800 block of West Main Street for a fire alarm.

Load comments