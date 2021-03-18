Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 2:17 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Fourth Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. to the 1300 block of Allwardt Street for a lift assist.
— Tuesday at 3:34 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 8 a.m. to the 800 block of West Main Street for a fire alarm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.