Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 1:59 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 26 and Air Park Drive for a male who was treated and transported by helicopter.
— Wednesday at 2:11 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a mutual aid call in Ixonia.
— Wednesday at 2:55 p.m. to the 900 block of Vine Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 4:55 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male.
— Wednesday at 7:28 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.
— Wednesday at 8:17 p.m. to the 500 block of North Warren Street for a male who required a lift assist.
— Wednesday at 8:26 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Fourth Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
— Wednesday at 2 p.m. to the 1300 block of Richards Avenue for a smoke/odor investigation.
