Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 1:26 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.
— Wednesday at 1:24 p.m. to the N8400 block of Airport Road for a male.
— Wednesday at 1:06 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 3:19 a.m. to the 200 block of East Haven Drive for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — None to report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.