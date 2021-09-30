Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 3:04 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 6:38 a.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 6:40 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.

— Tuesday at 2:52 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 4:02 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 5:16 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 9:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Jackson Street in Reeseville for a female who was not treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:24 p.m. to the 300 block of Summit Avenue for a car fire.

