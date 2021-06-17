Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 4:56 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.
— Tuesday at 7:55 a.m. to the 1400 block of South Ninth Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 10:01 a.m. to the 1200 block of Allermann Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 10:08 a.m. to the 300 block of Air Park Drive for a male.
— Tuesday at 10:21 a.m. to the 900 block of Cayman Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 11:43 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a lift assist.
— Tuesday at 1:18 p.m. to the 1100 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 4:47p.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a lift assist.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls
— Tuesday at 1:12 p.m. to the 400 block of North Monroe Street for a service call.
— Tuesday at 2:59 p.m. to the N1400 block of County Highway E for a UTV fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.