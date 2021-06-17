Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 4:56 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Tuesday at 7:55 a.m. to the 1400 block of South Ninth Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 10:01 a.m. to the 1200 block of Allermann Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 10:08 a.m. to the 300 block of Air Park Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 10:21 a.m. to the 900 block of Cayman Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 11:43 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 1:18 p.m. to the 1100 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 4:47p.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls

— Tuesday at 1:12 p.m. to the 400 block of North Monroe Street for a service call.

— Tuesday at 2:59 p.m. to the N1400 block of County Highway E for a UTV fire.

