Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 8:03 a.m. to the N100 block of County Highway Q for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 8:07 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 12:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 3:02 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Davis Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 10:05 p.m. to the 200 block of Wisconsin Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

No calls were reported.

