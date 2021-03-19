Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 10:47 a.m. to the 200 block of Sunnyfield Court for a male.
— Wednesday at 1:09 p.m. to the intersection of Carriage Hill Road and Endeavour Drive for a male involved in motor vehicle crash. He was treated and not transported.
— Wednesday at 2:09 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Church Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 6:07 p.m. to the 600 block of North Church Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 6:57 p.m. to the 1200 block of Randolph Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 8:55 p.m. to the 900 block of Clyman Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 12:49 p.m. to the intersection of Hancock Road and Cleveland Street for downed wires.
— Wednesday at 7:13 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a gas leak.
