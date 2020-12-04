Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 11:33 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 12:51 p.m to the W6800 block of State Highway 19 for a male who treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 2:11 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 6:24 p.m. to the 100 block of Concord Park for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 10:48 p.m. to the 500 block of Warren Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 3:51 a.m. to the N800 block of County Highway R for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No fire calls to report.

