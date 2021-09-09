Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 3:52 a.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a female.

— Tuesday at 5:07 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:14 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 11:03 a.m. to the 500 block of Mary Knoll Lane for a female.

— Tuesday at 6:18 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.

— Tuesday at 8 p.m.to the 900 block of Charles Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 10:27 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for an elevator malfunction.

