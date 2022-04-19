For the record Apr 19, 2022 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:— Thursday at 8:41 a.m. to the 700 block of Oakwood Lane for a male.— Thursday at 9:26 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.— Thursday at 10:11 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.— Thursday at 11:20 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female who was treated and not transported.— Friday at 12:39 a.m. to the 1400 block of Henry Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.— Friday at 12:55 p.m. to the N2800 block of County Highway R for a male.— Friday at 1:20 p.m. to the 200 block of North Ninth Street for a female.— Friday at 2:11 p.m. to the 300 block of East Cady Street for a female.— Friday at 5:38 p.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a service call.— Friday at 6:28 p.m. to the 700 block of O’Connell Street for a male.— Friday at 8:30 p.m. to the W7900 block of County Highway Q for a female.— Friday at 11:13 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.— Friday at 11:49 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a male.— Saturday at 2:04 a.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.— Saturday at 2:08 a.m. to the 800 block of North Water Street for a lift assist.— Saturday at 5:51 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male.— Saturday at 6:20 p.m. to the W8300 block of County Highway Q for a female.— Saturday at 7:36 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a female.— Saturday at 7:47 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Main Street for a service call.— Sunday at 9:41 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.— Sunday at 10:48 a.m. to the 400 block of South Church Street for a male.— Sunday at 12:26 p.m. to State Highway 16 and Beggan Lane but were canceled en route.Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — No calls to report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown woman, connected to fire identified Watertown man found guilty of possessing child porn Social Security Administration releases Equity Action Plan Karen Ann (Strey) Mallow Johnson helps her own cause, leads Goslings past Baraboo Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-15
