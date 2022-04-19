Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Thursday at 8:41 a.m. to the 700 block of Oakwood Lane for a male.

— Thursday at 9:26 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Thursday at 10:11 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 11:20 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 12:39 a.m. to the 1400 block of Henry Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 12:55 p.m. to the N2800 block of County Highway R for a male.

— Friday at 1:20 p.m. to the 200 block of North Ninth Street for a female.

— Friday at 2:11 p.m. to the 300 block of East Cady Street for a female.

— Friday at 5:38 p.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a service call.

— Friday at 6:28 p.m. to the 700 block of O’Connell Street for a male.

— Friday at 8:30 p.m. to the W7900 block of County Highway Q for a female.

— Friday at 11:13 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Friday at 11:49 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a male.

— Saturday at 2:04 a.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.

— Saturday at 2:08 a.m. to the 800 block of North Water Street for a lift assist.

— Saturday at 5:51 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male.

— Saturday at 6:20 p.m. to the W8300 block of County Highway Q for a female.

— Saturday at 7:36 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a female.

— Saturday at 7:47 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Main Street for a service call.

— Sunday at 9:41 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Sunday at 10:48 a.m. to the 400 block of South Church Street for a male.

— Sunday at 12:26 p.m. to State Highway 16 and Beggan Lane but were canceled en route.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

