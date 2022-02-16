Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Monday at 9:09 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Water Street for a male.

— Monday at 10:35 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 11:40 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 3:40 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 3:55 p.m. to the 1900 block of Markey Way for a female.

— Monday at 8:31 p.m. to the 200 block of College Avenue for a female who was not treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

