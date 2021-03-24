Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 5:18 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 1:38 p.m. to the 900 block of West Main Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 3:10 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.

— Monday at 5:51 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls.

