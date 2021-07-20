Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 1:47 a.m. to the 600 block of Second Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 2:46 a.m. to the 1200 block of Utah Street for a male.
— Thursday at 4:56 a.m. to the intersection of Stimpson and South Church streets for a motor vehicle crash. No one was treated and no one was transported.
— Thursday at 10:47 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.
— Thursday at 11:55 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.
— Thursday at 1:50 p.m. to the 200 block of North Sixth Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 2:12 p.m. to the 800 block of Belmont Drive for a citizen assist.
— Thursday at 6:55 p.m. to the 500 block of Clovercrest Court for a male.
— Thursday at 8:42 p.m. to the 900 block of Vine Street for a citizen assist.
— Thursday at 8:47 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a citizen assist.
— Thursday at 9:15 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a male.
— Friday at 6:59 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Friday at 8:24 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.
— Friday at 11:42 p.m. to the 400 block of South Eighth Street for a female.
— Saturday at 9:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of Clement Street for a gas leak.
— Saturday at 12:35 p.m. to the 800 block of Carriage Hill Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 3:31 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a false medical alarm.
— Saturday at 3:38 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male.
— Saturday at 6:16 p.m. to the 100 block of Eickstaedt Lane for a mutual aid EMS request.
— Saturday at 8:59 p.m. to the 600 block of South 12th Street for a male.
— Saturday at 9:46 p.m. to the 600 block of Bernard Street for a male.
— Sunday at 7:46 p.m. to the intersection of River Drive and Stimpson Street for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. He was not treated and not transported.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Saturday at 9:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of Clement Street for a gas leak.
— Saturday at 6:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of Falcon Court for a fire alarm.
— Sunday at 10:59 a.m. to the intersection of North Fourth and Jones streets for a motor vehicle crash.
— Sunday at 2 p.m. to the 1100 block of Falcon Court for a fire alarm.
— Sunday at 4:53 p.m. to State Highway 16 and Gopher Hill Road for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash.
— Sunday at 6:57 p.m. to the 1300 block of Colonial Drive for a gas leak.
