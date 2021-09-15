Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 2:16 a.m. to the 1200 block of Randolph Street for a lift assist.

— Monday at 7:18 a.m. to the 400 block of North Church Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 11:58 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Third Street for a male.

— Monday at 1:33 p.m. to the 100 block of North 10th Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 4:09 p.m. to the W3800 block of County Highway O for a male who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

