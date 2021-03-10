Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 1:02 a.m. to the 600 block of South Seventh Street for a male.

— Monday at 2:39 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 2:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a lift assist.

— Monday at 9:08 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Monday at 11:48 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Monday at 4:09 p.m. to the 300 block of Cady Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 5:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 3:58 p.m. to the 1500 block of Randolph Street for a burn complaint.

— Monday at 6:47 p.m. to the 500 block of West Madison Street for a cooking fire.

