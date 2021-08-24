Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 7:20 a.m.to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Thursday at 1:17 p.m. to the 300 block of East Spaulding Street for a female’s activated medical alarm. The woman was not treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 7:37 p.m. to the 1100 Highland Avenue for a female’s activated medical alarm. The woman was not treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 8:38 p.m. to the 200 block of Union Street in Johnson Creek for a mutual aid call to Johnson Creek for a female.

— Friday at 12:55 p.m. to the 200 block of Lynn Street for a female.

— Friday at 1:15 p.m. W5000 block of County Highway R in Lebanon for a male. The man was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 2:22 p.m to the N8800 block of Jefferson Road for a female.

— Friday at 6:39 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 2:05 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 9:33 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for an activated medical alarm. No patient was found.

— Saturday at 1:07 p.m. to the block of Deer Crossing in Johnson Creek for a male.

— Saturday at 5:34 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a male.

— Saturday at 8:15 p.m. to the 100 block of North Seventh Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 8:50 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a lift assist.

— Sunday at 12:15 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Sunday at 5:16 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Sunday at 7:23 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 8:02 p.m. to the 700 block of South Church Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Friday at 5:09 a.m. to the 1000 block Hill Street for a fire alarm.

— Friday at 10:03 a.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a fire alarm.

— Saturday at 2:02 to the 1500 block of South Church Street for a fire alarm.

— Sunday at 5:41 a.m. to the intersection of River Drive and Dakota Street for an oil spill.

— Sunday at 11:54 p.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a burn complaint.

