Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Monday at 12:32 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Monday at 7:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Monday at 7:39 a.m. to the 100 block of County Highways A and Q for a paramedic intercept.

— Monday at 6:48 p.m. to the 300 block of North Montgomery Street for a female.

— Monday at 8:35 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following location:

— Monday at 6:54 p.m. to the 1000 block of South 12th Street for a burn complaint.

