Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 7:18 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 11:14 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 11:16 a.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 3:20 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.

— Thursday at 12:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Comenius Court for a female who required a lift assist.

— Thursday at 4:11 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire call — Firefighters were called to the following location:

— Wednesday at 11 a.m. to the 400 block of Lincoln Street for a report of downed wires.

