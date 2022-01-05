For the record Jan 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:— Monday at 4:13 a.m. to the 300 block of East Green Street for a male.— Monday at 9:22 a.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.— Monday at 11:32 a.m. to the 1200 block of Hus Drive for a female.— Monday at 12:40 p.m. to the intersection Western Avenue and Third Street for a male.— Monday at 12:47 p.m. to the 200 block of College Avenue for a lift assist.— Monday at 3 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.— Monday at 3:12 p.m. to the 300 block of Creekside Court for a male.— Monday at 6:49 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.— Monday at 7:25 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a male.— Monday at 9:19 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a lift assist.Fire calls: Firefighters were called to the following location:— Monday at 10:39 a.m. to the 800 block of Oakwood Lane for a service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Longtime downtown Lake Mills gym gets new owner, name Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments merge Jane R. (Smethurst) Krueger Chilsen takes reigns at county health department Bond set at $2,500 in alleged Jefferson assaults Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
