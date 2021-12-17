Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 8:49 a.m. to the 1400 block of Center Street for a female who was treated and not transferred.

— Wednesday at 11:18 a.m. to the 300 block of North Avenue for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 12:48 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 5:26 p.m. to the 500 block of Grey Fox Run for a male.

— Wednesday at 6:32 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 8:26 p.m. to the 1400 block of South Tenth Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 10:24 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

— Wednesday at 7:18 a.m. to the 700 block of West Main Street for a fire alarm.

— Wednesday at 7:50 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a fire alarm.

