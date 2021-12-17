For the record Dec 17, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:— Wednesday at 8:49 a.m. to the 1400 block of Center Street for a female who was treated and not transferred.— Wednesday at 11:18 a.m. to the 300 block of North Avenue for a lift assist.— Wednesday at 12:48 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.— Wednesday at 5:26 p.m. to the 500 block of Grey Fox Run for a male.— Wednesday at 6:32 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.— Wednesday at 8:26 p.m. to the 1400 block of South Tenth Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.— Wednesday at 10:24 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a female who was treated and not transported.Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls:— Wednesday at 7:18 a.m. to the 700 block of West Main Street for a fire alarm.— Wednesday at 7:50 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Bond for woman in city chase bumped up Families of children with reduced food meals to receive benefit Man charged with three counts of child sex assault Joel D. Melcher James A. Kraemer Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
