Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 3:30 a.m. to the 10 block of Pawnee Street for a female.

— Thursday at 8:41 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Thursday at 8:47 a.m. to the 1100 block of Industrial Avenue for a male. No treatment or transport.

— Thursday at 11:24 a.m. to the 800 block of Labaree Street for a female.

— Thursday at 12:26 p.m. to the 900 block of South 12th Street for a motor vehicle crash with multiple persons. No treatment nor transport.

— Thursday at 5:37 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who was treated but not transported.

— Thursday at 6 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Thursday at 6:50 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Thursday at 6:55 p.m. 700 block of South Water Street for a male. No treatment nor transport.

— Thursday at 8:16 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for female.

— Thursday at 9:56 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Friday at 3:42 a.m. to the 300 block of Van Buren Street, Waterloo, for a female who was treated, but not transported.

— Friday at 10:57 a.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a male who was treated, but not transported.

— Friday at 4:07 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Saturday at 5:02 a.m. to the W4900 block of Highway CW, cancelled en route.

— Saturday at 9:18 a.m. to the 300 block of North Water Street for a male.

— Saturday at 10:45 a.m. to the 500 block of Mary Knoll Lane.

— Saturday at 12:16 p.m. to the 300 block of South Second St. for a male, lift assist.

— Saturday at 4:32 p.m. to the 300 block of South Second Street for a male.

— Saturday at 7:35 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Saturday at 8:49 p.m. to the 600 block of Bridlewood Lane for a male.

— Saturday at 9:46 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Saturday at 11:17 p.m. to the 900 block of Harvey Street for a male.

— Sunday at 2:51 a.m. to the 1400 block of Stoneridge Drive for a male as a lift assist.

— Sunday at 9:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Water Street for a male.

— Sunday at 9:33 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Sunday at 12:13 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Third Street for a male.

— Sunday at 3:25 p.m. to the 1000 block of Wisconsin Street for a female.

— Sunday at 3:28 p.m. to the intersection of West Cady and North Church streets for a male in a motor vehicle crash.

— Sunday at 3:57 p.m. to the 100 block of Aviation Way for a male.

— Sunday at 8:42 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen for a male.

— Sunday at 8:50 p.m. to the 1000 block of Lisbon Street for a male.

— Sunday at. 9:42 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street, but no patient was found.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 5:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Clay Street for a CO2 alarm.

— Friday at 8:09 a.m. to Western Avenue for a gas odor investigation.

— Sunday at 7:59 a.m. to the 200 block of Elm Street for wires down.

