Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 12:48 p.m. to the 900 block of Vine Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:27 p.m. to the 600 block of Wisconsin Street for a female.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

— Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. to the 1100 block of Lisbon Street for a burn complaint.

Recommended for you

Load comments