Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:20 a.m. to the 100 block of College Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 8:16 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:35 p.m. to County Highway R but were cancelled en route.

— Tuesday at 3:02 p.m. to the N100 block of Second Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 6:02 p.m. to the 100 block of College Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 7:57 p.m. to the 1300 block of Hadley Court for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 8:52 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 9:12 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 9:35 p.m. to the 900 block of Harvey Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:10 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

