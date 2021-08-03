Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 1:44 a.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Avenue for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 7:14 a.m. to the 1400 block of South Ninth Street for a male.
— Thursday at 1:13 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 3:25 p.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a male.
— Thursday at 4:10 p.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a lift assist.
— Thursday at 4:17 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.
— Thursday at 4:22 p.m. to the 500 block of Fourth Street for a male.
— Thursday at 5:48 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 7:12 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 11:06 p.m. to the intersection of South Second and East Main streets for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 3:49 a.m. to the 200 block of North Church Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 8:06 a.m. to the 400 block of Janet Lane for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 10:32 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Friday at 2:42 p.m. to the 400 block of East Water Street for a male.
— Friday at 9:26 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a lift assist.
— Friday at 11:31 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Water Street for a male.
— Friday at 11:36 p.m.to the 100 block of Bluebird Road in Lebanon for a female.
— Saturday at 3:47 a.m. to the 300 block of Monroe Street for a lift assist.
— Saturday at 6:33 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 10:51 a.m. to the 400 block of South Third Street for a male.
— Saturday at 11:25 a.m. to the 500 block of Humboldt Street for a male.
— Saturday at 12:30 p.m. to the N100 block of Summer Hill Court for a female.
— Saturday at 1:38 p.m. to the 100 block of Hill Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 2:05 p.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a male.
— Saturday at 3:43 p.m. to the 600 block of South Third Street for a male.
— Saturday at 6:53 p.m. to the 300 block of Union Street for a male.
— Saturday at 10 p.m. to the 1400 block of Country Club Lane for a lift assist.
— Saturday at 11:35 p.m. to the 1400 block of Dakota Street for a female.
— Sunday at 6:09 a.m. to the 200 block of East Water Street for a male.
— Sunday at 1:40 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 12:45 a.m. at 100 block of Jones Street for a severe weather standby.
— Thursday at 1:11 a.m. to the 100 block of North Maple Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 1:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Falcon Court for a fire alarm.
— Thursday at 1:18 a.m. to the 700 block of South Ninth Street for a downed tree.
— Thursday at 1:29 a.m. to the 400 block of East Water Street for downed wire.
— Thursday at 1:33 a.m. to the 200 block of Leonard Street for a tree on a wire.
— Thursday at 1:41 a.m.to the 1200 block of Oak Grove Street for a tree on a wire.
— Thursday at 2:07 a.m. to the intersection of Clark and South Ninth streets for a downed wire.
— Thursday at 2:22 a.m. to the intersection of South Monroe and Emmet streets for a tree on a wire.
— Thursday at 2:30 a.m. to the 200 block of South Fourth Street for a tree on a wire.
— Thursday at 2:41 a.m. to the 500 block of East Milwaukee Street for a downed wire.
— Thursday at 3:55 a.m. to the 200 block of Fremont Street for a downed wire.
— Thursday at 4:22 a.m. to the 200 block of North Washington Street for a downed wire.
— Thursday at 5:59 a.m. to the 900 block of North Water Street for a tree on a wire.
— Thursday at 8:45 a.m.to the intersection of South Third and Jefferson streets for a downed wire
— Thursday at 9:16 a.m. to the 1100 block of Allermann Drive for a downed wire.
— Thursday at 10:31 a.m. to the 800 bock of Werner Street for a downed wire.
— Thursday at 11:04 a.m. to the 900 block of North Water Street for a downed wire.
— Thursday at 2:50 p.m. to the N8700 of River Road for animal help.
— Thursday at 7:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Hazelcrest Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm.
— Friday at 5:46 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Eighth Street for a tree on a wire.
— Friday at 8:52 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Eighth Street for a tree on a wire.
— Saturday at 3:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Herman Street for oven smoke.
— Saturday at 5:07 p.m. to the 400 block of Cole Street for a burn complaint.
— Saturday at 6:07 p.m. to the W8000 block of Quarry Road for a fire alarm.
— Saturday at 9:58 p.m. to the N9600 block of Boje Court for a fire alarm.
