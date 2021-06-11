Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 8:25 a.m. to the intersection of East Cady and North Fourth streets for a motor vehicle crash where a male was treated and not transported.
— Wednesday at 10:19 a.m. to the 400 block of South Eighth Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 2:37 to the 1300 block of Memorial Drive for a male.
— Wednesday at 6:23 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a female who was not treated and not transported.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
— Wednesday at 9:16 p.m. to the 800 block of Casey Drive for a burn complaint.
