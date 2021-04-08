Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 11:02 a.m. to the W5500 block of County Highway CW for a male.
— Tuesday at 12:17 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.
— Tuesday at 4:14 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway 60 and County Highway M in Juneau for a mutual aid call on a motor vehicle crash for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.
Fire calls: Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 8:25 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 19 and County Highway Q for a rural brush fire.
— Tuesday at 4:13 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 19 and County Highway Q for a reignited brush fire.
— Tuesday at 7:27 p.m. to the 700 block of Elm Street to check a burn complaint.
