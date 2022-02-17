For the record Feb 17, 2022 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:— Tuesday at 4:21 a.m. to the 400 block of Janet Lane for a female.— Tuesday at 7:35 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.— Tuesday at 7:49 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.— Tuesday at 8:56 a.m. to the N800 block of North Water Street for a male.— Tuesday at 1:57 p.m. to the N8500 block of Hilltop Road for a male who was not treated and not transported.— Tuesday at 8:20 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female.— Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters were called to this location:— Tuesday at 8:24 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairview Street for a carbon monoxide alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cody Allen Kressin 10 Questions with David Beal Clyman Village Park to receive $200,000 worth of improvements Cody Allen Kressin Arraignment set for alleged Neosho bank robber Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
