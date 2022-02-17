Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Tuesday at 4:21 a.m. to the 400 block of Janet Lane for a female.

— Tuesday at 7:35 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 7:49 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Tuesday at 8:56 a.m. to the N800 block of North Water Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 1:57 p.m. to the N8500 block of Hilltop Road for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 8:20 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to this location:

— Tuesday at 8:24 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairview Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

Recommended for you

Load comments