For the record Oct 8, 2021

Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 8:36 a.m. to the 1400 block of Stoneridge Drive for a male for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 12:21 p.m. to the 200 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 12:42 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 10:52 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street but were cancelled en route.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 9:36 a.m. to the 200 block of South Warren Street for a structure fire.

— Wednesday at 4:31 p.m. to the intersection of Dodge and Fourth streets for a motor vehicle crash where a female was treated and not transported.
