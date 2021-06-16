Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:08 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Monday at 5:45 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Monday at 10:41 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female that was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 12:45 p.m. to the 600 block of Park Street for a male.

— Monday at 5:14 p.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 5:47 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.

— Monday at 7:19 p.m. to the intersection of South Church and West Main Streets for a male who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

— Monday at 12:47 p.m. to the 300 block of Franklin Street for a check on a fluid spill.

— Monday at 9:37 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a fire alarm.

