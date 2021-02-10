Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 12:18 a.m. to the 400 block of South Tenth Street for a female.
— Monday at 5:40 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Monday at 6:10 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — No calls.
