Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:18 a.m. to the 400 block of South Tenth Street for a female.

— Monday at 5:40 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 6:10 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls.

