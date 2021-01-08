Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 9:05 a.m. to the 1300 block of Western Avenue for a male who required a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 9:48 a.m. to the 1200 block of Ochs Court for a male who was treated but not transported.

— Wednesday at 10:29 a.m. to the 800 block of Carriage Hill Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No fire calls.

Load comments