Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 12:08 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 12:31 a.m. to the 100 block of Warbler Way in Lebanon for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. to the 500 block of Linmar Lane for a mutual aid call for a male who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 11:13 p.m. to the 1600 block of East Main Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

— Wednesday at 3:18 p.m. to the 100 block of Hall Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

