Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 11:29 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Monday at 11:36 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 11:37 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Monday at 3:38 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Monday at 1:33 p.m. to 311 Elizabeth Street to check a burn complaint.

Load comments