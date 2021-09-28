Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 4:25 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.

— Thursday at 8:58 a.m. to the N7900 block of County Highway A for a male.

— Thursday at 10:22 a.m. to the 300 block of Hart Street for a male.

— Thursday at 7:41 p.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a female.

— Thursday at 8:36 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a lift assist.

— Thursday at 9:32 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 12:07 a.m. to the 600 block of West Main Street for a female.

— Friday at 10:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of North Water Street for a service call.

— Friday at 11:47 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Friday at 1:36 p.m. to the 200 block of West Main Street for a male.

— Friday at 5:23 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 8:08 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Saturday at 11:39 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Saturday at 1:54 p.m. to the W3000 block of Highview Road in Lebanon for a male.

— Saturday at 2:15 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 6:20 p.m. to the W5600 block of French Road for a female.

— Saturday at 10:01 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Sunday at 10:39 a.m. to the 200 block of South Second Street for a male.

— Sunday at 3:11 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Sunday at 3:23 p.m. to the 700 block of South Fifth Street for a female.

— Sunday at 5:24 p.m. to the 600 block of Oakwood Lane for a female.

— Sunday at 6:36 p.m. to the 800 block of Labaree Street for a male.

— Sunday at 8:25 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Sunday at 9:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters were called to the following areas:

— Thursday at 7:18 p.m. to the N8600 block of County Highway X for a carbon monoxide alarm.

— Friday at 2:31 p.m. to the 300 block of South Second Street for downed wires.

— Friday at 5:33 p.m. to the 600 block of Emmet Street for downed wires.

— Friday at 6:22 p.m. to the 1000 block of Richards Avenue for downed wires.

— Friday at 9:24 p.m. to the N1900 block of County Highway EE in Ashippun for a structure fire.

— Saturday at 6:34 p.m. to the 1000 block of Western Avenue to check a burn complaint.

— Sunday at 9:22 p.m. to the intersection of South Church Street and Aviation Way for a motor vehicle crash. No one was treated and no one was transported.

