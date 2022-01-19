Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Sunday at 10:55 p.m. to the 800 block of Birchwood Circle for a female.

— Sunday at 10:58 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a lift assist.

— Monday at 1:17 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a lift assist.

— Monday at 10:37 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Monday at 1:26 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 2:29 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Monday at 9:58 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all persons were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Sunday at 11:22 a.m. to the 100 block of Dodge Street for a fire alarm.

Recommended for you

Load comments