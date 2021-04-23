Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 12:02 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 2:13 p.m. to the 500 block of Sweet Briar Lane for a male.

— Wednesday at 4:18 p.m. to the N600 block of Blaine Road for a female.

— Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. to the 700 block of West Main Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.

Fire calls: Firefighters responded to the following location:

— Wednesday at 9:25 a.m. to the 1200 block of South Third Street for a gas leak.

